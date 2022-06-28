Muslim women welcome guests with Wanwun, men offer tea at Pandit girl’s wedding

The Pandit family has been living in the Lar village for years and sharing an emotional bond with local Muslim neighbours.

In a heartwarming gesture at the residence of the bride, local Muslims helped the family with all the preparations. From arranging firewood to setting up tents, cleaning the premises to surroundings, decorating the house to offering tea to guests, the local Muslim community did everything happily.

While men were busy in preparations, local Kashmiri women were seen singing local Kashmiri songs and doing the ‘Rouf’ (dance) with the Pandit women who had come to participate in the marriage ceremony.