Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in Kulgam

Kulgam, Mar 31: Muslims helped in performing the last rites of their Hindu neighbour at Kakran village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.
Balbir Singh, a Hindu Rajput, died of a massive heart attack late on Thursday evening at his residence at Kakran .
Singh was working as Head Constable with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and was posted at Amritsar airport.
A few days ago Singh had visited his family in view of the first death anniversary of his brother Satish Kumar Singh, who was killed by terrorists outside his residence last year.
As soon as the news about Balbir's sudden death spread, his Muslim neighbours visited his residence to commiserate with the bereaved family.
On Friday afternoon, the members of Muslim community helped the family in making arrangement for the last journey of the deceased. "We arranged wood and assisted the family in preparing the pyre", said a Muslim neighbour of Balbir.
Meanwhile, CISF personnel from nearby Anantnag unit visited the residence of Balbir and paid their tributes. A CISF officer said that Balbir was a brave sepoy who had served the CISF for the last 33 years. He said that they were always ready to help the family.