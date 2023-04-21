Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit

Ganderbal, Apr 21: Withholding the age-old communal harmony in Kashmir, Muslim residents in Wussan village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district helped in performing the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit man, who passed away on Friday.
The deceased, Avtar Krishan Ji (80) who passed away on Friday was among few other families from his community living in the Muslim majority area while majority of the members of the community fled from the valley in the early 90s. The last rites of the deceased were performed with the help of local Muslims, who mourned his death as one of their own. He was cremated at his ancestral native village Wussan.
Sheikh Bashir, a local civil society member told Greater Kashmir that the locals shouldered Krishan Ji’s coffin and arranged for the wood for his cremation saying, “It feels like we have lost one of our own”.