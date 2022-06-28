Muslims participate in Kashmiri Pandit girl's marriage ceremony in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jun 28 : Continuing with the age-old communal harmony in Kashmir, local Muslims in Lar village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district participated in the marriage ceremony of a Pandit girl.
Local Muslims said that they participated in the marriage ceremony of Meenakshi Kumari daughter of Late Pandit Mohan Lan in Lar village here and celebrated it as one of their own family members.
The family has been living in the village over the years and sharing a emotional bond with local Muslim neighbours.
In a heartwarming gesture at the residence of bride, local Muslims not only shared the joy of a wedding, but arranged, and helped the family in the arrangements. The community arranged firewood and tents, cleaned the premises, and decorated the house and surroundings.
The local Muslim women were seen singing Kashmiri folksongs and dancing throughout the day with the Pandit women who had come to participate in the marriage ceremony.
“This is an example of age old tradition and communal harmony under which both Muslim and Pandit families have been living together, even as there have been unfavourable conditions many times,” a local said.
Meanwhile, District president Ganderbal Sanatham Dharam Sabha, Badrinath Bhat said that the function was going on for the last four days and in these four days, Muslim neighbours including men and women participated in every ritual.
“We have been living together for years now and we have participating in each other’s functions, be it marriage, someone’s death or any other function, we have been together,” he said.
The locals said that they have been living and brought up together in the neighbourhood and it was their duty to participate in Hindu woman’ marriage ceremony.