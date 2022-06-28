Muslims participate in Kashmiri Pandit girl's marriage ceremony in Ganderbal

Local Muslims said that they participated in the marriage ceremony of Meenakshi Kumari daughter of Late Pandit Mohan Lan in Lar village here and celebrated it as one of their own family members.

The family has been living in the village over the years and sharing a emotional bond with local Muslim neighbours.

In a heartwarming gesture at the residence of bride, local Muslims not only shared the joy of a wedding, but arranged, and helped the family in the arrangements. The community arranged firewood and tents, cleaned the premises, and decorated the house and surroundings.