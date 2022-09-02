Muslims perform last rites of Pandit woman in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: Upholding the age old communal harmony, local Muslims in Pargochi village in south Kashmir's Shopian district community Friday performed last rites of an elderly Pandit woman who passed away the preceding day.
Chunni Devi, 75, wife of Chunni Lal Kanna passed away after prolonged illness on Thursday night.
Soon after news about the death broke, locals of the area flocked to the residence of Chunni Lal Kanna, they lovingly call 'Chunni Ji’, news agency GNS reported.
After consoling the bereaved family overnight, the members of Muslim community this morning arranged wood and carried the body to crematorium and performed other necessary rituals in accordance with Hindu religion.
Village elders and women were seen visiting the family to offer condolences on death of the elderly woman.