Mustard bloom becomes major attraction for visitors to Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 8: Mustard fields, which are now in full bloom in the vast tracts of land in Kashmir Valley, have become one of the major attractions for visitors here.
It has further led to an expectation of bumper production of the crop.
Thousands of tourists visiting Kashmir Valley this time from different parts of the country and outside are fascinated by the mustard fields as the crop was giving a breathtaking view of the picturesque Kashmir Valley.
Tourists visiting Pahalgam in south Kashmir or those traveling to Gulmarg and Sonamarg come across huge mustard fields in full bloom. The highway stretch from Srinagar to Pahalgam has large mustard fields, many tourists are bewitched by the scenic view of blooming mustard flowers. These tourists are seen enjoying the scenic beauty and clicking pictures in the mustard fields.
Some tourists said that the place gives them a feeling of being in Switzerland. They draw a parallel between the combination of green and yellow hues in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.
The mustard crop is sown in September-October. As temperatures rise after winter, the mustard crop blossoms and it is harvested towards the end of May. According to official sources, the cultivation of mustard has gained much popularity among farmers. According to mustard growers, following sufficient snowfall and rains this winter, the crop yields are much better than the previous year.