‘Mutton rates fixed’

General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Butchers Union Hilal Ahmed stated that the notification issued by the central government will help in regulating the mutton prices in the market. “A few months ago, we also spoke to the Division Commissioner of Kashmir about this issue. We expressed our concern over the high cost of mutton, which we were receiving at Rs 600 per kilogram from Delhi. Not only us, but others also buy mutton from there, and we will strive to ensure that prices do not rise,” he said, adding that “The current rate as of now is Rs 600 with offal per kilogram and Rs 650 without offal.” Additionally, "I would personally like to request the general public that if anyone offers you mutton at prices higher than those already mentioned on the rate list, please refrain from making a purchase and boycott them," he added.