Muzaffar Beigh responds to Satyapal Malik: 'Ex-J&K Guv's memory has become weak'
Srinagar, Apr 16: Reacting to the remarks of Satyapal Malik, former Deputy chief minister J&K Muzaffar Hussain Beigh said Sunday that the former J&K governor has reached the stage of life where one's memory becomes weak.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Baig said that he had met Satya Pal Malik once after he sought a meeting. “I met him and there was a brief chat between us. But there was no mention of (Late Syed Ali) Geelani in the meeting,” Baig told KNS.
“Since I took part in assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, I have never met Geelani. He considered us (mainstream politicians) as untouchables. Even there was a time when we took part in elections Geelani issued social boycott call against us,” Baig added.
When asked why former J&K Governor made such claims on national media, Baig said that Satya Pal Malik has lost his memory. “The former J&K Governor is currently going through that stage of life where his memory has got weaken," Baig said.