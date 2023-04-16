Muzaffar Beigh responds to Satyapal Malik: 'Ex-J&K Guv's memory has become weak'

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Baig said that he had met Satya Pal Malik once after he sought a meeting. “I met him and there was a brief chat between us. But there was no mention of (Late Syed Ali) Geelani in the meeting,” Baig told KNS.

“Since I took part in assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, I have never met Geelani. He considered us (mainstream politicians) as untouchables. Even there was a time when we took part in elections Geelani issued social boycott call against us,” Baig added.

When asked why former J&K Governor made such claims on national media, Baig said that Satya Pal Malik has lost his memory. “The former J&K Governor is currently going through that stage of life where his memory has got weaken," Baig said.