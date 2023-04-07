MVD launches major crackdown against traffic rule violators

Anantnag, Apr 7: A team of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), headed by ARTO, Anantnag Dr Mohammad Zubair, today laid special nakka at different locations to check violation of the various visible offences under Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.
During the checking, nearly 40 school buses were checked and 15 school buses were booked/ challaned for various offences such as diversion of route permit, carrying students in private vehicles, carrying excess students in school buses, plying without fitness, without permit and without Speed Limiting Device.
Some school buses which were plying without registration numbers were seized by the department.
Various Mini Buses which were found plying against route permit and carrying students were also checked and their Route Permit were recommended for suspension.
The enforcement wing of the MVD, Anantnag has decided to introduce a checking schedule to inspect school buses and other vehicles transporting school students. They have decided to stick to the checking schedule in the backdrop of the recent instructions passed in the District Road Safety Committee meeting headed by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag to strengthen the inspection of school vehicles. Though GPS and Speed governor are mandatory for school buses many school vehicle drivers tamper with these safety instruments, said ARTO Anantnag. Many of the school buses are yet to install GPS and GPS is not functional in many buses, he added
The enforcement wing of the MVD has also introduced a checking schedule for other vehicles. The aim is to reduce road accidents in the district and safety of school going children with the strict implementation of laws. It was given that different types of offences will be checked during special drives on different days.