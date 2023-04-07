MVD launches major crackdown against traffic rule violators

Various Mini Buses which were found plying against route permit and carrying students were also checked and their Route Permit were recommended for suspension.

The enforcement wing of the MVD, Anantnag has decided to introduce a checking schedule to inspect school buses and other vehicles transporting school students. They have decided to stick to the checking schedule in the backdrop of the recent instructions passed in the District Road Safety Committee meeting headed by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag to strengthen the inspection of school vehicles. Though GPS and Speed governor are mandatory for school buses many school vehicle drivers tamper with these safety instruments, said ARTO Anantnag. Many of the school buses are yet to install GPS and GPS is not functional in many buses, he added