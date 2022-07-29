MVD to link Pollution Under Control Certificate with Vahan portal: Transport Commissioner

Srinagar, July 7 : The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will soon link Pollution Under Control Certificate with Vahan portal. This was disclosed by Transport Commissioner, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar while chairing a review meeting of the officers of the Motor Vehicle Department.
Transport Commissioner directed the RTOs/ARTOs to immediately mobilise the resources to ensure that all the Pollution Checking Centres in their jurisdiction are made online and integrated with Vaahan. NIC was asked to immediately provide technical support, wherever required, so that the linking of PUC with Vahan is ensured by August 15, 2022.
The delivery of online services of the Motor vehicle Department was also reviewed and it was emphasised to generate more awareness about the services in order to empower the general public to avail services in a hassle free manner. In this context, it was emphasised that celebration of Digital Week 2022 in every District headquarter was a great step towards bringing awareness amongst the general masses. It was impressed upon all the RTOs / ARTOs that awareness campaign should continue.