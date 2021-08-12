My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction: Gadkari

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body CII, the road, transport and highways minister said delays and not taking decisions is a big problem in the country.

"Infrastructure (development) is very important for the country...Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made a world record of constructing 38 km of road in a day," he said.

The pace of highway construction in the country touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21.

"...(but) I am not satisfied with the present performance," Gadkari said, adding that his target is to achieve the pace of up to 100 km per day of highway construction.

He said the prime push of the government is to have time-bound, result-oriented, transparent and corruption free system.

Gadkari, who is also known for his frank views, slammed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for delaying projects or posing obstacles in work.