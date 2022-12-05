My Town My Pride: Sopore remains abuzz with activities

Sopore, Dec 5: As part of the ongoing Jan Abhiyan prelude to the ‘My Town My pride’ programme series of activities were held today at Dak Bangalow here in Sopore on Monday.
During the programme, various beneficiary-oriented schemes, grievance redressal, awareness cum training programmes, special sanitation drives, water sample testing, participatory planning process and other activities were carried out by various departments across the municipal limits of Sopore.
During the programme more than 30 departments had established their stalls at 2 locations in the town for public awareness, grievance redressal, enrolment under beneficiary schemes, feedback and other particulars involving presentation on developmental works thereof.