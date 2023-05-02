MYAS team visits KU | Discusses preparedness for Youth20 consultation with VC

The visiting team expressed satisfaction at the arrangements being put in place for the visiting dignitaries, international and national delegates/speakers, besides other youth participants from different institutions.

During the meeting, the chairpersons of various committees gave a detailed account of preparedness vis-à-vis transportation, catering, site development, media publicity, seating arrangements, IT domains and cultural programmes, besides setting up of special kiosks outside the main venue to highlight the best practices of the University of Kashmir and J&K’s rich cultural heritage.

The Vice-Chancellor said the visiting team’s suggestions will be further taken into consideration by the committee chairpersons.