Mysterious blast creates panic at Kralpora, investigations underway

Srinagar: A mysterious blast in a Budgam village of central Kashmir where migrants also reside created panic and police has started investigations to ascertain facts.

The blast took place in Kralpora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that a mysterious blast created panic in entire area including migrant colony in Kralpora at around 7:30 am. However, in the incident no causality or any major damage took place.