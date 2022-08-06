Mysterious blast creates panic at Kralpora, investigations underway

Srinagar: A mysterious blast in a Budgam village of central Kashmir where migrants also reside created panic and police has started investigations to ascertain facts.
The blast took place in Kralpora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday morning.
Reports said that a mysterious blast created panic in entire area including migrant colony in Kralpora at around 7:30 am. However, in the incident no causality or any major damage took place.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Tahir Saleem said that during early morning hours some loud sound was heard by inhabitants of Kralpora where some minority families also reside.
He said that he along with a BDS team visited the incident site and during preliminary investigation it seems that some unexploded old shell in old building material and scrap piled up there might have exploded.
SSP added that this caused the loud sound, while no injury was reported in the incident and further investigation into the incident was going on.