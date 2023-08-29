Mysterious death of engineer | APSCC demands CBI probe

Srinagar, Aug 29: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the mysterious death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh.
The Committee has said that since the whole issue is fishy only a probe by CBI will settle the nerves of the Sikh community as a whole and the bereaved family in particular.
In a statement APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that since fingers have been pointed towards the alleged role of the contractors in the whole episode it is important that a probe is carried out by a professional investigative agency like CBI. Raina said that entire records of the R&B department should be seized so that all the possible angles are probed.
“It is highly unfortunate that despite the formation of SIT only half-hearted measures were taken to find out the engineer who was missing since last Friday. The concerned agencies should have taken pro-active steps to trace the missing engineer but that was not to be,” said the APSCC Chairman. APSCC members Ajeet Singh Mastana and Principal Niranjan Singh also voiced the same demand.
A large number of Sikhs assembled at Baramulla and expressed anguish over the mysterious death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh. The protesters while demanding stern action in the case appealed for peace and bonhomie among the different communities, the press release said.