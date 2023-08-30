Mysterious death of engineer | Azad, Sajad Lone offer condolences to bereaved family

Srinagar, Aug 30: Senior political leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad and sajad Gani Lone have offered condolences to the bereaved family of Engineer Gurmeet Singh, who died under mysterious circumstances and demanded a probe into the incident.
Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has urged LG administration to expedite the probe into the mysterious death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family in Baramulla. In a statement, Azad described Assistant Executive Engineer Gurmeet Singh as dedicated and honest officer who always served people selflessly.
Urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene, the former chief minister demanded speedy probe into the death of AEE and ascertain the facts and details regarding Gurmeet’s death. “I spoke to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla who assured me that justice would be done in the case as I sought speedy probe into the mysterious death of Gurmeet Singh,” Azad said and urged people to maintain harmony which is the hallmark of Kashmiriyat
The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Gani Lone expressed deep condolences over the untimely and unfortunate demise of Engineer Gurmeet Singh. He also urged the authorities to initiate a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
“Engineer Gurmeet Singh's sudden and mysterious death has left us all in shock and sorrow. His contributions as a dedicated professional and his presence in the community will be deeply missed. Our thoughts remain with his family, and we share their grief during this painful time. May his soul rest in peace,” PC President said in a statement.
Lone urged the authorities to initiate a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
“We stand in solidarity with Engineer Gurmeet Singh's family and friends and demand that every effort be made to uncover the truth. It is imperative that the investigation is transparent and expeditious, ensuring that all aspects are carefully examined to bring clarity to this unfortunate event. The community and the family deserve to know the truth behind this tragedy”, he added.