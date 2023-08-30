Mysterious death of engineer | Azad, Sajad Lone offer condolences to bereaved family

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has urged LG administration to expedite the probe into the mysterious death of Engineer Gurmeet Singh and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family in Baramulla. In a statement, Azad described Assistant Executive Engineer Gurmeet Singh as dedicated and honest officer who always served people selflessly.

Urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene, the former chief minister demanded speedy probe into the death of AEE and ascertain the facts and details regarding Gurmeet’s death. “I spoke to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla who assured me that justice would be done in the case as I sought speedy probe into the mysterious death of Gurmeet Singh,” Azad said and urged people to maintain harmony which is the hallmark of Kashmiriyat