Nagar Diwas  held at Chadoora, Beerwah

According to a press release, President Municipal Councils, Local ward members, representatives from trade unions and general public from Town areas participated in the programmes and gave their inputs regarding the plans.

The main purpose of the Nagar Diwas was to have detailed discussion with all stakeholders to finalize the “Town Beautification Plans”. The ways and means to finance the said plans were also part of the agenda. After a detailed discussion, the DC assured the people of the area that all suggestions projected by them will be incorporated on priority for their speedy execution. He also gave on the spot directions to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of the public issues which emerged during the the meeting.