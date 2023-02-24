Nagar Diwas held at Chadoora, Beerwah
Budgam, Feb 24: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid (IAS) today held Nagar Diwas at Town Hall Chadoora and Beerwah.
According to a press release, President Municipal Councils, Local ward members, representatives from trade unions and general public from Town areas participated in the programmes and gave their inputs regarding the plans.
The main purpose of the Nagar Diwas was to have detailed discussion with all stakeholders to finalize the “Town Beautification Plans”. The ways and means to finance the said plans were also part of the agenda. After a detailed discussion, the DC assured the people of the area that all suggestions projected by them will be incorporated on priority for their speedy execution. He also gave on the spot directions to the concerned officers for time bound redressal of the public issues which emerged during the the meeting.
At the outset, the DC stressed on beautification of town areas and proper maintenance of public parks, functioning of street lights and robust functioning of drainage network in Town areas. He called for augmentation of drainage and sewerage network in both towns, speedy work execution and repairs of lanes and bylanes, widening and macadamization of roads and timely work completion on all ongoing developmental works. Addressing the members, the DC said the District Administration has started the process of Nagar Diwas as a part of the “Jan Abhiyaan” plan wherein the general public is made an active part of plan formulation. These interactions make administration more close to the public, he added.