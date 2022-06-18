Nagriwari Van inaugurated in Kupwara

Srinagar, June 18: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Mohit Gera inaugurated Nagriwari Van, a peri-urban forest park in Kupwara on Saturday.
He was accompanied by T. Rabi Kumar Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, Irfan Rasool Wani Conservator of Forests, Zahid Moghul DFO Kamraj and other senior forest officers.
The eight-hectare forest park established in Kupwara range of Kamraj Forest Division has been beautifully landscaped with conifer trees, medicinal plants, native shrubs and ornamental plants. The forest park has natural forest setting, open classroom for students and informative educational signages installed for engaging students and educating them about importance of forests.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gera said that it is the vision of Lieutenant Governor to create environment parks in various landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir to provide green ambience and foster environmental stewardship in people.
He said that UT administration has launched many community based conservation initiatives for encouraging people for conserving biodiversity such as "Ped Lagaye Beti ke Nam", "Har Gaon Haryali", "Van se Jal, Jal se Jeevan". He congratulated local village forest committee and officials of North circle for working jointly towards conservation of forest resources.
The students of Kupwara Public School, Evergreen Public School and Aloha Ecoclub presented colorful environment related programmes on this occasion. Certificates and awards were also distributed among students and Van mitras on the occasion.