Nagriwari Van inaugurated in Kupwara

The eight-hectare forest park established in Kupwara range of Kamraj Forest Division has been beautifully landscaped with conifer trees, medicinal plants, native shrubs and ornamental plants. The forest park has natural forest setting, open classroom for students and informative educational signages installed for engaging students and educating them about importance of forests.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gera said that it is the vision of Lieutenant Governor to create environment parks in various landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir to provide green ambience and foster environmental stewardship in people.