Naib-tehsildar suspended for un-authorized absence from duty in Anantnag

Srinagar Apr 8: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr. Piyush Singla Friday placed Naib-tehsildar Ranbirbora falling in tehsil Anantnag East (Mattan) under suspension for unauthorized absence from duty.
An order issued to this effect by DC Anantnag as per news agency GNS reads that several guidelines have been issued from time to time directing public officials to attend to duties on regular basis.
“Regular vigil is being maintained on attendance in various public offices and any employees found absent will face similar penal action”, the order said.