Naib Tehsildars seek 6th pay commission benefits

J&K Revenue Officers Association has written to the Government to address their grievances. The association in its written communication to the Government said that out of 4.5 lakh employees working in the UT of J&K, only a few hundred officers, appointed directly as Naib Tehsildars in the year 2009 and 2018 in the pre-revised pay scale of 6500-10500, have been denied the benefit of 6th pay commission, without any reasonable and justified cause, despite having submitted various representation and constitution of committees in the past one decade.

“In order to sort out the matter in a time bound manner, it is requested that a senior officer in the department of finance of the rank of deputy director or director codes may kindly be entrusted with the job. Furthermore, it is submitted that we deem it proper to mention following facts for kind perusal of your good self and the concerned officers of Finance Department for early redressal of the issue,”reads the communication made by Revenue Officers Association.