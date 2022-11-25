‘Naji Munawar Day’ observed at KU

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Department of Kashmiri of the University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with Gayoor Foundation organised a commemorative event to observe ‘Naji Munawar Day’ on Friday.
A statement of KU issued here said that Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Shafi Shauq presided over the function.
Mir said such commemorative events were important to recall the rich contributions of literary personalities like Naji Munawar, noted Kashmiri poet and writer who passed away in 2021.
He assured KU’s full support to such programmes that aim at further promotion and development of Kashmiri language and literature.
In her welcome address, Head Department of Kashmiri Prof Mehfooza Jan highlighted the contribution of the department towards growth and progression of Kashmiri language and literature.
She apprised the audience about the achievements of the department’s publication wing.
President of Gayoor Foundation Showket Gayoor Andrabi delivered the introductory remarks and defined the role of the foundation in the promotion and preservation of Kashmiri language, culture and heritage.
He also offered to sponsor Ghulam Rasool Gayoor gold medal for toppers in PG Kashmiri and further financial assistance to two deserving research scholars.
Eight books authored by Naji Munawar, Shafi Shauq, and Shafqat Altaf published by Meezan Publishing House were released on the occasion.
Ali Shaida and Gulshan Badarni expressed their views about Naji Munawar’s contribution to the Kashmiri literature.
Earlier, Director of Habba Khatoon Center for Kashmiri Language and Literature, IUST Awantipora, Prof Majrooh Rashid, who was a guest of honour on the occasion, shared his views about Naji Munawar.
Prof Shauq delivered the presidential address, highlighting the literary and life experiences about Naji.
“Naji was an inspiration for me as well as for all lovers of Kashmiri literature,” he said.
Prof Shafqat Altaf conducted proceedings of the inaugural session and also presented a formal vote of thanks.