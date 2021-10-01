NALSA holding campaign about legal services from October 2

The 6-week long Campaign will be launched in a National event at VigyanBhavan, New Delhi on October 2 from 11 AM on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also, this year India is celebrating 75th year of independence and is celebrating same as “AzadikaAmritMahotsav” while as NALSA is also celebrating 25 years of its inception.

President of India, Ram NathKovind will be gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest and will launch the 45-day long Campaign.

The programme will be witnessing the august presence of the Chief Justice of India and the Patron-in-Chief, NALSA, Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Executive Chairman, NALSA, Judges of Supreme Court and the High Courts and other esteemed dignitaries.

The Pan India Awareness and Outreach Campaign has been devised to empower the masses through education, particularly for the people living in rural, tribal and remote areas, about functioning of legal services institutions, availability of free legal services, their legal rights and entitlements guaranteed under the Constitution as well as other welfare legislations.

During the campaign, the Legal Services Authorities across the country will be reaching each and every village of the country through its workforce and will ensure that every corner of the State feels the presence of Legal Services Institutions. During the campaign, legal aid volunteers will reach to all 6.7 lakh villages and over 4,100 municipal towns of the country. NALSA has also directed all States/Districts/Taluks legal service bodies (nearly 3000) to organize PrabhatPheri in the morning of the birth anniversary of our ‘Father of Nation”.

The 2nd October programme will be streamed live on the NALSA YouTube Channel and on DD National, DD News and other Channels to ensure maximum outreach to the citizens of the country.

The programme will also be screened live in all the Taluks and Districts Headquarters including remotely placed court campuses by the Legal Services Authorities.