Srinagar, Mar 3: A group of scholars and students attending Karyashala program at SKUAST Kashmir on Friday visited PG Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
Besides interaction with eminent academicians, Prof. M A Shah, Head, and Dr. Anju Sehgal, ex. Principal GDC Hamirpur delivered expert lectures. In afternoon sessions, delegates learned hands-on operations on sophisticated instruments like FESEM, XRD and coating workstations in CRF of the institute.
In his message, Director NIT Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said expert lectures provide students with valuable networking opportunities, allowing them to connect with professionals.
"Nano-science has emerged as one of the most critical areas of research and has given the remarkable current and futuristic impact of the subject on vital sectors of human existence," he said.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said nano-science has emerged as one of the most critical areas of research in the present area. He said such lectures are aimed to expose students to a variety of topics beyond their curriculum.
"Expert lectures provide a platform to interact and exchange ideas with eminent experts. It helps scholars, students to develop an all-round and nuanced view of a topic," Prof. Bukhari said.
In his key address, Prof M A Shah delivered expert talk on impact of Nano-science on agriculture and food technology. A variety of nano-materials prepared in the LMN laboratory at NIT Srinagar for various uses in agriculture and food have been explained extensively, he said.