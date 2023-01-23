Narco Coordination Committee meeting held in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 23: The 7th Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting was held on Monday here in the conference hall Budgam.
SSP Al Tahir Gilani, ADC Budgam Dr. Nasir, CEO, SDM khansaheb, Principals of all colleges, DSWO, DIO, representatives from Health sector, Assistant drug controller and other district Officers were present in the meeting.
ADC Budgam , Dr .Nasir convened the meeting and took stock of the efforts made by the designated members against the drug abuse in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam Al Tahir Gilani said, the situation of drug addiction is serious and alarming. He said, all the stakeholders need to take this menace seriously.
There is a dire need to segregate a drug peddler from a drug user, as a drug user is a victim, he added.
Further, SSP Budgam said that Police and Civil administration need to work together on a war footing basis to curb this evil from the society.
Various officers of the Committee presented the latest developments and activities taken up in the district by the intending departments. They informed the Committee that the mass level awareness has been generated through different means of media and promotional activities were carried out, coupled with measures to keep strict vigil on the drug trafficking.
Assistant Drug controller said various shops have been sealed and various licenses have been cancelled in the district so far.
The ADM directed the Forest, Agriculture and other concerned departments to come up with a proposal for plantation of useful vegetation to replace the wild cannabis (Bhang) in the district.
The sub divisional administrations were directed to coordinate with police and assistant drug controllers and make a committee at sub- division level to carry out joint poppy destruction exercises involving PRIs and other stakeholders.
The ADC directed the education, health and Social welfare departments to conduct awareness/ health check up of students in all Degree Colleges, Higher Secondaries and High Schools under the direct supervision of SDMs and Tehsildars of the area. He directed to complete the exercise within the shortest possible time.
Seeking strict enforcement of drug control rules, he asked the SDMs and Tehsildars to ensure mandatory maintaining of record of sale of psychotropic drugs and installation of CCTVs by the medical stores.
He further directed principals of different colleges of Budgam to actively participate in curbing this social abuse .
The ADC stressed upon the members to ensure effective implementation of the directions aiming at to curb the drug abuse in the district. He said , we all need to curb this menace with the Iron hand.