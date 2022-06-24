Narco-terror funding module busted in Budgam, four LeT associates held: police

Srinagar June 24: Police alongwith security forces claimed have busted a narco-terror funding module of LeT by arresting four terrorist associates and recovered incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition and vehicles from their possession.
As per a police spokesman, Police in Budgam along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF arrested four terrorist associates identified as Younis Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Waza and Mehboob Ahmed son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Arigam Khansahib and Muzaffar Ahmad son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Parnewa Khansahib.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists, " police said.
Five vehicles and a bike have also been seized "which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the terrorists".
"Besides, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substance including 03 grenades, 02 AK-Magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, " added police.
A case FIR number 116/ 2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress.