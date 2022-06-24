Narco-terror funding module busted in Budgam, four LeT associates held: police

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists, " police said.

Five vehicles and a bike have also been seized "which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the terrorists".