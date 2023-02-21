'Narco terrorism case': SIA raids five locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 21: State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in central, north and south Kashmir parts on Tuesday morning as part of its investigation of a militancy related case registered at SIA.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at five locations. The searches are being carried out in Districts of Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Sopore in ‘Narco Terrorism’ case, he said.