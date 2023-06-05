Narcotics seized in Kulgam, poppy cultivation destroyed in Sopore

Srinagar, June 5: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Besides, Police destroyed poppy cultivation in Sopore.
A police party of PS Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Levdoora Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Van) bearing registration number JK03E-1870 driven by Tariq Ahmad Ganie resident of Nussu, Badragund. During search, 2.5 Kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 98/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.
Meanwhile, Police alongwith Excise department in Sopore, destroyed huge cultivation of poppy spread over vast land at village Krankshivan in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo.