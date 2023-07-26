‘Narcotics smuggler’s Rs 41.85 lakh worth property attached in Uri’

Baramulla, July 26: Police attached property worth Rs 41.85 lakh of a drug smuggler in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The attached property includes a newly constructed house valuing around Rs 11.46 lakh and a cab (JK05D 3680) worth Rs 5 lakh.
A Police spokesman while sharing details said that the attached property belongs to the drug smuggler, NaseerBhatti of Madiyan, Kamalkote, Uri.
The spokesperson said that the movable property had been raised and used for illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler linked to a case vide FIR No 12 of 2023 under Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Uri.
He said that action was initiated after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities and action was initiated under the supervision of SDPO Uri, Showkat Ali.
“In the same case, around 1.17 kg of contraband brown sugar worth Rs 25.39 lakh was recovered at the Kamalkote, Uri from Muhammad NaseerBhatti, son of Nasar Din Bhatti, Muhammad RiyazKhanday, Muhammad PazeerKhanday besides Muhammad FayazKhanday, all residents of MadiyanKamalkote,” the Police spokesperson said.
In a similar action in June, Police attached properties of two drug smugglers in Pattan and Kreeri area of Baramulla.
The attached property includes an under construction house on 10 marla land situated at MianMohallaPattan besides an immovable property and Hyundai i10 of a drug smuggler in KalantraPayeen area of Baramulla.