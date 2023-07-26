‘Narcotics smuggler’s Rs 41.85 lakh worth property attached in Uri’

The attached property includes a newly constructed house valuing around Rs 11.46 lakh and a cab (JK05D 3680) worth Rs 5 lakh.

A Police spokesman while sharing details said that the attached property belongs to the drug smuggler, NaseerBhatti of Madiyan, Kamalkote, Uri.

The spokesperson said that the movable property had been raised and used for illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler linked to a case vide FIR No 12 of 2023 under Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Uri.