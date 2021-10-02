Narcotics worth Rs 15 lakh recovered from orchard in north Kashmir's Bandipora

As per a police handout, the drugs consignment was concealed in a gunny bag and hidden under dense bushes in the orchard and was recovered by a special police team of Police Station Bandipora headed by SHO P/S Bandipora Inspector Showkat Ahmad under the supervision of DYSP Headquarters Bandipora, Mohmmad Idrees. The team was constituted on the directions of SSP Bandipora Mohmmad Zahid.

The narcotic drugs are worth Rs 15 Lakh in the drugs market and was meant to be supplied to youth in Bandipora town and its adjacent areas, police said.

The identify of the peddlers is being ascertained while a case FIR No.172 /2021 under relevant sections of NDPS act has been registered in P/S Bandipora & further investigation has been started, added police.

As per police, arrest of many drug smugglers in the case is expected.