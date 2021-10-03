Kashmir
Narcotics worth Rs 25 crore seized in abortive smuggling bid along LoC in Baramulla
It was not immediately known whether any arrests were expected in the case.
Srinagar Oct 3: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered 20-30 kilograms narcotics worth Rs 20-25 crore after foiling an "attempt of smuggling" the drugs from Pakistan administered Kashmir into this side along the LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
"Security forces foiled attempt of smuggling of drugs from PoK side of LoC in Uri sector; narcotic substances approx 20-30 kgs worth 20-25 crores (value in black market) recovered & seized by Baramulla Police, " a police spokesman tweeted.
It was not immediately known whether any arrests were expected in the case.