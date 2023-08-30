Narian villagers protest against water scarcity

Srinagar, Aug 30: The people of Narian in Rajouri held a protest demonstration against drinking water scarcity in their village.
The protesters blocked the Jammu - Rajouri - Poonch national highway causing traffic suspension over this busy stretch.
The protesters while raising slogans against the Jal Shakti Department said that severe water crisis is prevailing in their area and people are struggling even to get drinking water in daily life.
"Water scarcity is badly affecting our lives and everyone in the area is struggling to get even single drops of water,” said protesters who accused the officials of department for paying no attention towards their plight.
Tehsildar Nowshera alongwith other officials later reached the site and pacified the protest assuring that the problem of people in terms of water supply will be resolved.
On this assurance, protest was called off by the villagers.