Narrow escape for dumper driver as bridge collapses in Narbal Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 5: A driver of a dumper had a narrow escape after a dilapidated bridge he was traveling on collapsed in Narbal area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.
The decades old bridge on the Sukhnag nullah in Narbal area collapsed when the dumper laden with construction material was crossing it, news agency KDC reported.
The driver of the vehicle however escaped unhurt in the mishap. Locals said that the collapsing of the vital bridge which was built by the Army and connected several villages in the area will result into hardships to locals even as construction on the new bridge adjacent to the collapsed one is going on.
They appealed the authorities to expedite the construction and complete it as soon as possible.