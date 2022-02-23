Narrow escape for family as walnut tree falls on residential house in Awantipora

Srinagar, Feb 23: A family escaped miraculously after a walnut tree fell on their single-storey residential house at Gulzarpora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday morning after heavy snowfall.
Quoting local sources, news agency KNO reported that the walnut tree was uprooted during the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday and fell on the house of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Sonaullah Sheikh of Gulzarpora leaving it partially damaged.
The family however managed to escape miraculously in the mishap, said the sources.
They further added that no official from the local administration has so far visited to the spot to assess the situation.
Locals have demanded compensation to the affected family they said is financially weak.
Tehsildar Awantipora Shakeel Ahmad said that concerned patwari has been directed to file the damage report and shift family members to a safer place.
Shakeel said that besides the said house, there have been reports of damages from other areas of tehsil as well.