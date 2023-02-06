Narrow escape for Naib tehsildar, two JEs after snow slide in Gurez

Bandipora, Feb 06: A Naib Tehsildar and two junior engineers (JEs) had a narrow escape after their vehicle was hit by a snow avalanche in the Check Nallah area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday, officials said.
An official said the three officials were travelling in a vehicle when a snow avalanche hit the area. However, the trio along with the driver escaped unhurt.
The vehicle was damaged and remained stuck in the debris, he said.
The officials were identified as NT from Tulail region of the valley and engineers of mechanical engineering department (MED) who were on a visit to inspect some developmental work, according to sources.
Besides triggering the closure of the road, officials said many other roads were blocked due to similar avalanches in the region, which has received 1.5 ft snow overnight.