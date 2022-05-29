NAS 2021 | J&K students perform fairly well at all levels

Srinagar: The students from government as well as private schools have performed fairly well in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) which was conducted by NCERT in November last year to assess the learning levels of the students post Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey was conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE), throughout the country for classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 in government, government-aided schools, private recognised and central government schools.

As per the NAS report, the students have performed fairly at all levels in terms of answering the questions which were asked during the survey.