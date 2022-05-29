NAS 2021 | J&K students perform fairly well at all levels

Srinagar: The students from government as well as private schools have performed fairly well in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) which was conducted by NCERT in November last year to assess the learning levels of the students post Covid-19 pandemic.
The survey was conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE), throughout the country for classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 in government, government-aided schools, private recognised and central government schools.
As per the NAS report, the students have performed fairly at all levels in terms of answering the questions which were asked during the survey.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh said the J&K has secured 3rd position at primary level, 6th position at middle level and has also fairly performed at high school level in NAS 2021.
"It is encouraging news which will motivate the teachers to work with more dedication and give in more efforts as their hard work has yielded good results," Singh said.
He said the ranks have been secured by the J&K schools on the basis of their performance in answering the questions posed during the survey.
"It is an achievement for us that the students have performed well in languages and particularly in mathematics," he told Greater Kashmir.
NAS 2021 focused on competency based assessment and the survey tools used multiple test booklets with 50 questions in Classes 3 and 5, 60 questions in Class 8, 70 questions in Class 10 in Mathematics, Language, Sciences, Environmental Studies and Social Sciences.
The competency-based test questions reflect the learning outcomes developed by NCERT which were recently incorporated in the RTE Act by the Government of India. Along with the test items, questionnaires about students, teachers and schools were also used.
The questionnaires framed for the students have revealed that 97 percent students understand what teachers teach in the classroom while 82 percent students get parental support for their educational achievements as well. The survey has revealed that 85 percent of Children with Special Needs (CWNS) get facilities from schools.
"Around 98 percent of students like to go to school while 77 percent students use home language as a medium of instruction in the classrooms," the survey has revealed. Meanwhile the principal secretary SED said all efforts are being made for betterment of the education sector which will ultimately result in improving academic standards of the government schools. "Our next target is to provide teachers for every subject in schools. We are working on it and the process will be completed within a few days. All the schools will have subject specific teachers available," he said.
Notably, the government primary and middle schools were facing dearth of teachers after the department in the last few months shifted teachers from these institutions to high and higher secondary schools to overcome the dearth of teaching staff.
"We are aware of it but all the teachers will be sent back to their original positions. We will do away with the system of deployment of teachers. the Higher secondary schools will be given in-charge lecturers who will be properly posted in these schools," Principal Secretary said.
About the reshuffle of staff in SCERT Kashmir, he said the department has scheduled interview of candidates on June 4 following which the over-stayed staff will be replaced with new faces.
"It takes time to complete the process. We already did it in the Jammu division and the same process will be followed in Kashmir. We are at it," he said.