NAS 2021 Report Card puts J&K schools ahead of national average

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has registered an impressive performance in the sample-based National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the Ministry of Education for classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 on November 12 last year.

The survey, which took place in all 733 districts across the country, was a competency-based national-level large-scale assessment that aimed to provide information about students' learning achievement so that a system-level reflection on the effectiveness of school education in the country could be conducted.