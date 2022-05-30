NAS 2021 Report Card puts J&K schools ahead of national average

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has registered an impressive performance in the sample-based National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the Ministry of Education for classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 on November 12 last year.
The survey, which took place in all 733 districts across the country, was a competency-based national-level large-scale assessment that aimed to provide information about students' learning achievement so that a system-level reflection on the effectiveness of school education in the country could be conducted.
Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science were chosen as subjects for assessment in classes 3 and 5, while Environmental Studies was added for class 8 and Social Science and Modern Indian Language for class 10.
A total number of 79256 students and 16260 teachers in 3650 schools from all the 20 districts of J&K UT participated in the survey.
According to the NAS report card published recently, the percentage ratio of boys to girls for class 3 was 51 and 49 respectively while it was 78 and 22 for urban to rural.
The performance percentage for Language stood at 66 as against the national average of 62. Similarly, for Mathematics the percentage stood at 59 in comparison to 57 while as for EVS, it was 59 as against 57.
The management participation ratio with respect to schools run by the state government, private recognised and central government was at 46, 47 and 7 per cent respectively.