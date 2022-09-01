Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan commences at Ganderbal

Earlier, a pledge taking ceremony was held in the lawns of Mini secretariat and pledge was administered by the DC among the participants who pledged to stay away from drugs and live a happy life.

Participants also pledged to cooperate in stopping the drug abuse and create awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse by encouraging every person, especially the youth so that the youth of India can live drug free and they can become creative and important members of the society.

Highlighting the harmful effects of drugs, the DC said that drug addiction is an issue of grave concern, especially among the younger generation, and has detrimental impact not only on the individual concerned but on the society as a whole which needs to be eradicated completely from the society and in this regard he sought cooperation from all stakeholders.