Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan event held

Kupwara, July 28: In continuation to series of programmes being organised to raise awareness on harmful effects of drug abuse under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in Kupwara district, a mega awareness programme was organised by Social Welfare Department Kupwara in collaboration with Government BHHS Maidanpora.
Vice Chairman, District Development Council Kupwara, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir was the chief guest on the occasion.
M Anwar Mir, Principal Govt. BHSS Maidanpora; Dr. M Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer; PRI members, TSWO, AWWs, Staff, Students and Parents attended the programme.