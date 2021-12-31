Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan programme held
Ganderbal, Dec 31 : Department of Social Welfare Ganderbal, District Administration Ganderbal in collaboration with Society for the Rehabilitation of Destitute Girls & Victims of Violence (SRDGVV), J&K organized a cultural cum awareness programme.
According to a press note, the programme was held on national action plan for drug demand reduction under Nasha Mukt Bharat at Gund area of Kangan in Ganderbal district.
Speakers on the occasion said that relentless efforts and commitment is required to take the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan as a result oriented campaign. They said drug addiction can devastate the future of young generation, adding that “we jointly have to share responsibility in keeping vigil at our wards and their close ones to prevent them from getting into this menace.”