Nasir Aslam Wani re-elected NC's Provincial President Kashmir, Rattan Lal Gupta elected his counterpart for Jammu

An official handout by the NC while making the announcement, said that the process of election was held transparently under the supervision of AGS Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal in presence of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and other party leaders & functionaries.

NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah congratulated Nasir and Gupta on their election as the Provincial Presidents.

"Heartiest congratulations @nasirsogami. The party cadre has reaffirmed its faith in your leadership. I have no doubt you will continue to steer the party through the myriad challenges & opportunities in Kashmir province. I look forward to continuing to work closely with you Nasir, " Omar wrote in a tweet.

While congratulating Gupta on being elected as Provincial President for Jammu, Omar wrote, "I have no doubt his experience & seniority in the party will benefit @JKNC_ greatly. I look forward to continuing to work with him to strengthen the party across Jammu province".