Nasir visits Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tikker Kupwara

He said the festivity is a glaring example of the syncretic cultural ethos of Jammu and Kashmir, where people from diverse religious backgrounds join the festivity with the spirit of bonhomie and inclusivity. “From time immemorial Kupwara has been an immaculate illustration of unity in diversity of cultures, faiths and traditions. Annual observance of the Zyeth Atham festival at the Kheer Bhawani temple Tikker, Kupwara reinforces such traditional bonds of unity and fostering a feeling of fraternity. I congratulate the district administration for making elaborate arrangements at the temple. I take this opportunity to congratulate my Pandit brethren hoping for their return to their homes,” he said.