Nation yearning for change: Rajani Patil

According to a press release, she was addressing a day long party workers’ convention at Sopore. “It is imperative that people should unit to defeat deceitful and divisive policies of BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as that, BJP is ruling the country in a dictatorial way while making every effort to assault and erode the authority of the democratic institutions, which stand guarantee to safeguarding people’s rights. The democratic institutions reflect the beauty of our great nation and it will always remain paramount for the Congress to safeguard these in the larger interests of the public,” Patil said.

JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani presided over the convention while CWC Members G AMir, and Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav addressed the convention. Senior party leader and former legislator Haji Abdul Rashid Dar organized the convention.