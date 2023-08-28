Nation yearning for change: Rajani Patil

Sopore, Aug 27: All India Congress Committee J&K Incharge and MP Rajani Patil today said that nation is yearning for the big change.
According to a press release, she was addressing a day long party workers’ convention at Sopore. “It is imperative that people should unit to defeat deceitful and divisive policies of BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as that, BJP is ruling the country in a dictatorial way while making every effort to assault and erode the authority of the democratic institutions, which stand guarantee to safeguarding people’s rights. The democratic institutions reflect the beauty of our great nation and it will always remain paramount for the Congress to safeguard these in the larger interests of the public,” Patil said.
JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani presided over the convention while CWC Members G AMir, and Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, AICC Joint Secretary Manoj Yadav addressed the convention. Senior party leader and former legislator Haji Abdul Rashid Dar organized the convention.
Patil asserted that safeguarding democratic institutions are paramount for the Congress party, which is fully credited of creating these to benefit people directly without any discrimination, but the BJP government at Centre has adopted the policy of assaulting and eroding the authority of these institutions for the lust of power, which is unacceptable and will be defeated.
She referred to Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and said that it has spread the message of love and affection, which the BJP could not digest and is out to launch a malicious propaganda against the Congress. BJY has connected people, Patil added and exhorted the Party workers to vigorously follow the Party programme and connect with the people at grass roots, as Congress believe in serving and strengthening people, it will continue to work for their wellbeing.
AICC Incharge also reiterated that Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of democratic rights in J&K and asked the BJP government to restore statehood to J&K with all constitutional guarantees, without any further loss of time.
JKPCC President while addressing the convention laid emphasis over launching door to door campaigns and seeking people’s full support to defeat the BJP and its offshoots who have been assigned the task to mislead and divert the attention of the people from the real issues. BJPs stans exposed on every front, Wani said.