National art camp organised

According to a press note, the event was inuagurated with the welcome address of Al Nasir Mehmood Anwar the director of the organisation.

“15 eminent artists, who came from different parts of the country are taking part in the event and expressing their concepts on the canvas. Arshad Sualeh the veteran artist is representing Kashmir. All the artists are being honoured with certificates and momentos tomorrow. All works prepared in the art camp will be exhibited in Uchaan Art Gallery New Delhi,” the statement said.

The director of the organisation and the owner of Uchaan Art Gallery JyotiKalra highlighted the importance of such events and said that art camps will be held in future also .