National Conference chief visits bereaved Kawoosa family

Srinagar, Mar 8: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday visited PirBagh residence of the bereaved family of senior advocate Javed Ahmed Kawoosa, who passed away on Sunday night.
A statement of NC issued here said that the NC chief prayed for peace to the departed in the highest stations of Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved.
“KawoosaSahab was a person of great erudition and intellect. In his passing away, Kashmir has lost a distinguished jurist, and a great intellectual. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. One of the best aspects of the deceased was the ability to speak his mind. May his departed soul find eternal peace in the highest echelons of Jannat. I stand with the bereaved family at this difficult time,” he said.
Earlier, Youth National Conference (YNC) Provisional President Salman Sagar visited the residence of Muhammad AslamMakhdoomi who was killed in a grenade attack and offered condolences with the bereaved.