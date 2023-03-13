National Conference condemns murder of woman

In a statement, expressing outrage over the rising spate of incidents against women in Kashmir, Ruhullah said the gut wrenching incident has put humanity to shame. “This incident is a horrible reminder of how distinctly rotten our society has become. Words are not enough to condemn this brazen murder of humanity. If these cases donot shake the conscience of humanity, nothing will. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved household, and pray for fortitude to them at this difficult time,” he said.

Seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrator of the crime, Ruhullah said, “Lack of accountability of the law and order institutions and lack of conviction of the culprit lead to increase in crimes against women. Police should build a watertight case against the killer so that he gets a stringent punishment.”