National Conference condemns murder of woman

Srinagar, Mar 13: National Conference Senior leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday condemned the brutal killing of a young woman in Budgam, saying the incident has brought shame to humanity.
In a statement, expressing outrage over the rising spate of incidents against women in Kashmir, Ruhullah said the gut wrenching incident has put humanity to shame. “This incident is a horrible reminder of how distinctly rotten our society has become. Words are not enough to condemn this brazen murder of humanity. If these cases donot shake the conscience of humanity, nothing will. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved household, and pray for fortitude to them at this difficult time,” he said.
Seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrator of the crime, Ruhullah said, “Lack of accountability of the law and order institutions and lack of conviction of the culprit lead to increase in crimes against women. Police should build a watertight case against the killer so that he gets a stringent punishment.”
Demanding speedy trial in the incident, he further said a speedy trial should be constituted into the incident.
Society should also introspect at the recurrence of such shameful incidents, he said adding, “Recurrence of such incidents should be a point of concern for all of us. Such incidents were unknown in this part of the world . Now we get to hear about such incidents on an almost daily basis. It is high time we as a society converge our efforts to educate our youth. Police and judiciary will do what they have to. But we as sensible citizens should unite our efforts and guide our new generation and speak about such injustices at every level.”