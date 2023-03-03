National Conference on Implementation of NEP-2020 in higher education institutions concludes

Srinagar, Mar 3: A two day National Conference on Implementation of NEP-2020 in Higher Education Institutions concluded today at Govt. College of Education (IASE), M.A. Road, Srinagar here.
The conference was organized to deliberate on the key themes pertaining to Implementation of NEP-2020 in Higher Education Institutions.The conference was attended by academicians, policy planners, researchers from different institutions/universities within and outside the UT of J&K.
As many as 20 papers were presented in three technical sessions spread over two days.
The inaugural session saw a galaxy of experts and researchers from various fields assemble in the conference. Dr. Seema Naz, Principal Host College at the very outset threw light on the achievements of the institution in the field of teacher education. Fazl illahi, Conference Coordinator, in his backdrop to the conference highlighted significant issues in NEP-2020.
Prof. Manisha Priyam from Department of Education Policy, NIEPA, Ministry of Education, in her keynote address talked about the new precepts in NEP-2020 and multidisciplinary.
Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule University Pune in his special address highlighted the importance of learner and learning.
Prof. Qayyum Hussain, VC, Cluster University Srinagar in his presidential address highlighted the challenges for effective implementation of NEP-2020.
The three technical sessions were presided over by Prof. Mahmmod Ahmad Khan, Prof. Parveen Pandit and Prof. Zahoor Geelani. Each session was complemented by Prof. Mohammad Ashraf, Prof. Ratnabali and Prof. Geetanjali Kalaas discussants.
The conference concluded on the second day with the panel discussion under the theme “NEP-2020: Making it Happen”. The session was presided over by Prof. Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department. She drew attention to the key areas and challenges in the way of implementing the visionary policy in the UT of J&K.