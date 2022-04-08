National Conference symbol of J&K's unity: Farooq

Jammu, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) president and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that NC represented the enduring multi-cultural ethos and pluralism of Jammu and Kashmir.
NC president stated this while welcoming noted socio-political personality from Surankote Syed Mumtaz Shah Bukhari, retired Medical Superintendent Dr Ranbir Singh, retired Deputy Director Dr D B Singh, retired Zonal Education Planning Officer Chander Mohan Singh and scores of other new entrants into the party fold at Jammu.
Addressing the party functionaries, NC president said, “Perception of public's voice in administration and government has decreased due to the backsliding of democratic, governance deficit and administrative inertia. The hard earned gains of NC during its successive governments in terms of bridging building people's trust in government has received a setback. The anti-poor, anti-trader and anti-consumer policies being pursued by the incumbent administration have further increased the wedge between the administration and people.”