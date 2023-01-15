National Conference  will attend meeting convened by ECI : Farooq Abdullah

“The aim of the yatra is to give message that we all are one. We may belong to different religions but we live together and share same feelings. That is the message of Yatra and that is what Rahul Gandhi has come out for,” he said. “At a time when country is facing lot of challenges, it is a matter of happiness that Rahul Gandhi has come out with such an yatra,” said Farooq Abdullah.

Over the issue of deadline given by the state administration to those who occupy government land, the NC president said that that ‘Deadlines come and go. It is not a huge thing’.

The NC president when asked his view over the arming of VDC members in Rajouri, Farooq Abdullah said that during his time same exercise was carried out. He said it is important to fight militancy on all fronts.