National Conference  will attend meeting convened by ECI : Farooq Abdullah

Baramulla, Jan 15 : The National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday said that his party will attend the meeting convened by Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi.
NC and PDP from J&K are among 57 recognised regional (state) political parties invited by the ECI to participate in the RVM demonstration and discussion on “Improving voter participation of domestic migrants using remote voting” on January 16 in New Delhi.
Talking to media here Dr Farooq said, “We will listen what they (ECI) have to say and we will also put forth our views.”
NC President stated that people of the Jammu and Kashmir are looking forward to the assembly elections and believe that their woes can be resolved only through a popular government.
“The LG administration can not address the common persons’ concerns. The formation of the popular government is what people are desperately looking for,” he said .
Over the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra organised by the Congress party, Farooq Abdullah said that Yatra is aimed to unite people irrespective of their cast creed and religion. He said yatra is broadly aimed to remove hatred between people of different communities.
“The aim of the yatra is to give message that we all are one. We may belong to different religions but we live together and share same feelings. That is the message of Yatra and that is what Rahul Gandhi has come out for,” he said. “At a time when country is facing lot of challenges, it is a matter of happiness that Rahul Gandhi has come out with such an yatra,” said Farooq Abdullah.
Over the issue of deadline given by the state administration to those who occupy government land, the NC president said that that ‘Deadlines come and go. It is not a huge thing’.
The NC president when asked his view over the arming of VDC members in Rajouri, Farooq Abdullah said that during his time same exercise was carried out. He said it is important to fight militancy on all fronts.