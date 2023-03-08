National Conference women’s wing holds meeting

Srinagar, Mar 8: National Conference women's wing today held a meeting on the international women’s day.
According to a press note, the Women's Wing State President Shameema Firdous addressing the gathering. Provincial Women's wing President Er Sabiya Qadri presented the welcome address and highlighted the initiatives of the party’s women’s wing in its pan Kashmir outreach.
Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial President YNC Salman Ali Sagar, Provincial vice President Ahsan Pardesi, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, District President Baramulla Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Adv Neelofar Masood, Qaisar Jalali, Dr Syed Maqdoomi, MC Chairman Sopore masrat kar, DDC members and others also addressed the gathering highlighting the role of the party in ameliorating the socio political and economic backwardness of women in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.
In her address, Shameema Firdous said, “Post 2015 situation has been marked by widening gender disparity in the region. Rising unemployment, development deficit and deepening uncertainty has affected everyone in the region but women are the worst sufferers of them. Prevailing political or social issues have had a devastating effect on the dignity and lives of women. We in NC deem it incumbent on our part to reduce these inequalities by providing administrative comfort and cushion to our mothers and sisters. I am hopeful we all together can restore the lost dignity of our mothers and sisters in the manner as was envisioned by Madre Maharban,” she said.