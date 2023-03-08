National Conference women’s wing holds meeting

According to a press note, the Women's Wing State President Shameema Firdous addressing the gathering. Provincial Women's wing President Er Sabiya Qadri presented the welcome address and highlighted the initiatives of the party’s women’s wing in its pan Kashmir outreach.

Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leader Mubarak Gul, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial President YNC Salman Ali Sagar, Provincial vice President Ahsan Pardesi, Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan, District President Baramulla Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Adv Neelofar Masood, Qaisar Jalali, Dr Syed Maqdoomi, MC Chairman Sopore masrat kar, DDC members and others also addressed the gathering highlighting the role of the party in ameliorating the socio political and economic backwardness of women in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.