‘National Convention on Sufism’ seeks to rekindle spirit of Sufism

Srinagar, July 28: The ‘National Convention on Sufism’ organised by Cluster University Srinagar here witnessed a clarion call from scholars to revive the essence of Sufism to bridge the gap between the communities.
Speaking during the technical session of the convention, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Husain said that Kashmir is known as a bastion of Sufi traditions. “Infact, it won’t be an exaggeration to call Kashmir as the cradle of Sufism in South Asia. This tradition has been an integral part of the people’s ethos in the valley,” he said.
“Principles of Sufism are as relevant today as they were in medieval times because love and compassion, the two main planks of Sufism, will never age. By their humanistic teachings, Sufis bridged the gulf between people of different faiths,” said Prof. Qayyum.